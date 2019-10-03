DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Now that the trial has wrapped up, the next step for Amber Guyger and her team is likely an appeal. The paperwork could be filed within the next 60 to 90 days.
The process is lengthy and could take one to two years. Former Dallas County prosecutor Mike Snipes told CBS 11 the case would first go to The Court of Appeals in Dallas. In the event they affirm the conviction, the Court of Criminal Appeals could take the case, but there’s no guarantee.
“It’s a tough row to hoe for any defendant in the appellate,” Snipes said.
Another element he said Guyger’s team will have to consider is that her sentence was on the lower end of the five to 99 year window. It’s a roll of the dice to challenge that, but Snipes said there are several different ways the defense could go about presenting their case.
“They could try to say the evidence was insufficient to sustain a murder conviction,” Snipes explained. “They could say the evidence that was admitted in the case was more prejudicial than probative.”
As for Guyger, because she was sentenced to 10 years in prison, she’ll have to wait out the process behind bars.
“It’s kind of ironic, she would have been eligible for an appeal bond had she had a sentence of one day less than what she got,” said Snipes.
