DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Ivanka Trump, an adviser to President Donald Trump, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai will headline a workforce development announcement and roundtable at El Centro College in downtown Dallas Thursday morning.

A senior White House official says the two will discuss the I.T. Professional Support Certificate developed by Google which is designed to help students become job-ready for I.T. support positions in six months.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Democratic congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson of Dallas, and Dallas County Community College District Chancellor Dr. Joe May are among those who will take part.

Google first launched this program in January 2018 and more than 85,000 students nationwide have signed up for the program.

El Centro College began offering the program last fall.

At this morning’s event, Google’s CEO will announce an expansion of its certificate and sign a White House pledge to retrain workers for the tech field.

More than 350 trade associations and companies have already signed the pledge, including American Airlines, AT&T and Toyota, which are based in North Texas.

Ivanka Trump is co-chair of the National Council for the American Worker, which President Trump established in July 2018 to retrain workers of all ages

According to the White House, there are 14 million training opportunities over the next five years.

The U.S. Department of Labor says I.T. Support jobs pay more than $53,000 a year.

A senior Google official says the Dallas County Community College District was selected not only because the program is offered here, but also because the company seeks to strengthen ties to Dallas and Texas as a whole.

Google employs 1,000 people in Austin, operates a small office in Addison and just opened a new data center in Midlothian.