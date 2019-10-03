BEAUMONT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 39-year-old man from Beaumont was indicted for child pornography violations in the Eastern District of Texas.
Brandon Michael Wyatt was named in a three-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Oct. 2, 2019, charging him with possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and receipt of child pornography.
According to the indictment, on June 17, 2019, Wyatt was in possession of a digital media card that contained at least one visual depiction of a pre-pubescent minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. The indictment also alleges that from Sep. 5, 2018 to Dec. 6, 2018, Wyatt received and distributed visual depictions that involved the use of a person under the age of 18 engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
If convicted, Wyatt faces up to ten years in federal prison.
You must log in to post a comment.