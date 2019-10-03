RED OAK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A husband who allegedly threatened his wife and a locksmith with a gun after he changed the locks on their home, is behind bars.
Red Oak police officers were called to the home in the 200 block of Brook Court where the couple was arguing.
Darrell Lacour, 58, allegedly changed the locks on the doors.
His wife requested a locksmith come to their home to help her gain access to the residence. Shortly thereafter, Lacour allegedly prevented her and the locksmith from entering the home by brandishing a firearm while threatening them.
Officers repeatedly attempted to make contact with Lacour but eventually had to obtain an arrest warrant and a search warrant.
But Lacour refused to let them in.
Thus they “introduced chemical agents” into his home, resulting in Lacour’s arrest.
He was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
