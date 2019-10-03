ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — As the saying goes — everything is bigger in Texas, including the homecoming mums. And one in particular hangs 18-feet-tall and six-feet-wide at a North Texas art museum.
In a new exhibit at the Arlington Museum of Art, a ‘Whatamum’ hangs with:
- -1,250 flower heads
- -50 drink cups
- -100 fry containers
- -300 feet of ribbon
- -80 bracelets and key chains
- -165 feet of feathered fringe
It’s a tradition that literally gets bigger every year. And Whataburger knows a thing or two about Texan traditions — one favorite being homecoming season.
And to celebrate the season, Whataburger unveiled the “world’s biggest mum” as part of the Arlington Museum of Art’s “MUMENTOUS: The Upsizing of a Texas Tradition” exhibit, where dozens of other high school homecoming mums reside.
The ‘Whatamum’ will be at the museum from Oct. 3 til Oct. 19. Attendees will be able to snap pictures with the mum and enter to win free Whataburger for a year.
