FULL COVERAGEAmber Guyger Trial
Filed Under:Arlington, arlington museum of art, Art, Homecoming, Mum, museum, North Texas, Texas, Tradition, Whataburger

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — As the saying goes — everything is bigger in Texas, including the homecoming mums. And one in particular hangs 18-feet-tall and six-feet-wide at a North Texas art museum.

CBS 11 News

In a new exhibit at the Arlington Museum of Art, a ‘Whatamum’ hangs with:

  • -1,250 flower heads
  • -50 drink cups
  • -100 fry containers
  • -300 feet of ribbon
  • -80 bracelets and key chains
  • -165 feet of feathered fringe

It’s a tradition that literally gets bigger every year. And Whataburger knows a thing or two about Texan traditions — one favorite being homecoming season.

And to celebrate the season, Whataburger unveiled the “world’s biggest mum” as part of the Arlington Museum of Art’s “MUMENTOUS: The Upsizing of a Texas Tradition” exhibit, where dozens of other high school homecoming mums reside.

The ‘Whatamum’ will be at the museum from Oct. 3 til Oct. 19. Attendees will be able to snap pictures with the mum and enter to win free Whataburger for a year.

Comments