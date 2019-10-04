Comments
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was killed and two others were seriously injured, one in critical condition, after two pieces of equipment collided with each other during a construction project at the Frito Lay plant in Irving.
Police said three employees were on a scissor lift and when the collision happened they all fell approximately 20 to 30 feet shortly after 1:00 p.m. Friday.
Police said the construction project was being done by Walter Engineering.
OSHA will be responding to the scene for further investigation.
Police say this was an accident and no criminal charges will be filed.
