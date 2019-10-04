DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The family of Botham Jean is calling for an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice into the Dallas Police Department.
Before heading back home to St. Lucia following the murder conviction and 10-year prison sentencing of former Dallas Police officer Amber Guyger, they made one final call for changes within the Dallas Police Department to reduce the use of deadly force by officers.
The Jean family was surrounded by other families carrying signs with the names of loved ones who died from Dallas Police shootings or while being subdued.
The group Mothers Against Police Brutality led the call for reforms in the wake of the shooting death of Jean at the hands of Guyger.
The group gathered at a Dallas church to call for not only a justice department investigation but also the reopening of any cases involving questionable police shootings over the last 15 years.
They also want officers exposed during Guyger’s trial of posting or sending any racist or violent messages anywhere to be fired.
Among the other issues, the group wants officers involved in shootings taken off the streets immediately and they would like to see a review of the legal protections officers receive by police groups.
“We need to seek meaningful change,” said Allison Jean, Botham Jean’s mother. “W”e need to seek investigations and we need to seek outcomes from these investigations. Talk with no action means nothing.”
