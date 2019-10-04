WACO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Chip and Joanna Gaines are delving even deeper into the hospitality business. The former “Fixer Upper” TV stars are now renovating a Texas hotel.
The couple announced plans to transform a three-story office building into a boutique hotel in Waco. The site is a few blocks from their Magnolia Market at the Silos.
McLennan County owned the 91-year-old Grand Karem Shrine building. Commissioners last year agreed to sell the property, which housed health service offices, to Magnolia Vacation Rentals for $930,000. The county sold a nearby parking garage for $500,000.
No name was announced for the hotel expected to open in 2021.
It was in June when the pair announced a more than $10 million plan for a retail village at Magnolia Market at the Silos with more shops and other attractions.
