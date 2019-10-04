Comments
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Emergency responders in North Richland Hills are working to get a young person who climbed a radiotower Friday evening, down.
The tower is at the intersection of Booth Calloway and Glenview.
The individual was seen alternating between standing and sitting in the tower around 6:45 p.m.
Chopper 11 got images of the person as well as the large presence of emergency personnel on the ground.
This is a developing story.
