NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Emergency responders in North Richland Hills are working to get a young person who climbed a radiotower Friday evening, down.

The tower is at the intersection of Booth Calloway and Glenview.

Tower climber in North Richland Hills (Chopper 11)

The individual was seen alternating between standing and sitting in the tower around 6:45 p.m.

Tower climber in North Richland Hills (Chopper 11)

Chopper 11 got images of the person as well as the large presence of emergency personnel on the ground.

Tower climber in North Richland Hills (Chopper 11)

This is a developing story.

Tower climber in North Richland Hills (Chopper 11)

