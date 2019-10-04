Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are investigating after a 10-year-old was shot in Fort Worth.
Officers went to a home in the 3200 block of Montague Street just after 10 p.m. Thursday.
Police believe a 15-year-old boy shot his sister. Investigators haven’t said if they think the shooting was accidental or intentional.
The teenaged boy ran from home after the incident and police are still trying to find him.
Family members took the little girl to the hospital — she was shot in the leg. her injuries are not life threatening.
