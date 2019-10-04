  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland Police have arrested a man on a capital murder charge for a deadly shooting on Tuesday, October 1.

Fredrick Kirk, 23, is charged with the murder of Son Kim Nguyen, 50, of Austin.

Fredrick Kirk – Capital murder suspect (Garland PD)

Garland Police officers found Nguyen shot to death inside a parked vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East I-30.

Detectives began investigating Nguyen’s death as a murder and identified Kirk as the one responsible for his shooting death.

Kirk was located Friday afternoon, October 4, in Garland, where he was arrested.

Kirk is currently in the Garland Jail.

No bond has been set.

Police have not released any information on a possible motive or whether or not the two knew each other.

