EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — He was convicted on two counts of capital murder for the 2016 shooting deaths of a father and his 3-year-old son. Now a Texas man will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
Jurors in Edinburg on Thursday convicted 20-year-old Jesus Angel Rebollar of two counts of capital murder. Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty against Rebollar, because he was 17 when the slayings near Rio Grande City happened.
Authorities say 41-year-old Hector Garcia Jr. and his young son, Julian Garcia, were shot on November 6, 2016. The bullet-riddled vehicle was found on a rural road.
Prosecutors in Starr County initially said several people were in a truck where the gunfire originated and Rebollar was believed to be the shooter.
The district attorney’s office didn’t immediately return a message Friday about a possible motive in the deaths.
