FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A naked woman climbed a statue on the roof of St. Ignatius outside Saint Patrick Cathedral Friday morning and stayed there until she was rescued four hours later.
“It may have been a mental crisis situation,” according to Officer Tracy Carter, a Fort Worth police spokesman.
The woman, who police have yet to identify publicly, climbed the statue at 8 a.m.
Numerous law enforcement officers responded to try and help her get down safely. “Negotiators tried to keep her calm, go in there and get her off the building,” said Carter.
The south end of downtown was shut down but school was in session at Saint Patricks School during the incident. Several hours in, many onlookers had gathered to watch the bizarre scene.
Eventually, as the heat intensified from the early afternoon sun, the woman seemed to lose her balance and police caught her from inside their cherry picker. Several other officers rushed and held her awkwardly from below.
The woman was taken away in an ambulance.
Police have not commented on whether she suffered any injuries.
