PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A horrific case of parental drug use, child neglect and squalid living conditions lead to the arrest of a couple and removal of four children in Parker County.

Parker County Special Crimes investigators said the suspects, identified as Colton Wayne Lackey, 20, and Amanda Nicole Fuller, 34, tested positive for methamphetamine use.

“Their drug tests registered to the highest levels detectable,” said Sheriff Fowler.

Parker County Sheriff’s investigators are calling it one of the worst cases they’ve investigated in at least a decade.

The case began last month when a report resulted in the removal of four children in the 5000-block of Upper Denton Road by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

“The conditions of the homes were nothing short of disgraceful,” said Sheriff Fowler. “Without seeing it, you would not believe how truly bad it was.”

Investigators said the children were living in squalor inside a mobile home trailer on the property while Fuller and Lackey, who’s their step-father lived in a separate camper trailer nearby.

While the children were in foster care, one of the them made an outcry to authorities against Lackey of sexual abuse and child pornography.

One of the children also reported that Fuller knew of the abuse allegations, but did not act on them or report them to law enforcement.

During the search warrant, animal control officers seized numerous malnourished animals. A pitbull/boxer mix breed dog was found chained to the living room floor inside the trailer, living in feces and trash. Two other dogs were chained to a bed. Three additional dogs were chained outside in the yard.

Investigators seized two baggies of a crystal substance from the premises which tested positive for methamphetamine, along with drug paraphernalia, one dozen cell phones, digital cameras, several laptops and computer discs.

Sheriff Fowler added the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are anticipated for both suspects.

Both Fuller and Lackey were booked into the Parker County Jail. Lackey was charged with indecency with a child by sexual contact, a traffic warrant and failure to appear. Fuller was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Their bonds were not set.

“These children will no longer have to live under the abusive, neglectful and awful conditions any longer,” said Sheriff Fowler. “They are now receiving professional counseling and services thanks to the Parker County Children’s Advocacy Center. They are now on the road to recovery. The animals are now at the Parker County Animal Shelter receiving the care they deserve. These are the positive outcomes we are taking away from a horrendous situation.”