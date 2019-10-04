Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was injured after a hit and run driver smashed into his car along Miller Avenue in Fort Worth.
The crash happened just before 3 a.m., near MLK Freeway.
According to police, the victim was turning onto the street from a private driveway when a driver crashed into his car and left the scene. Witnesses who called 911 said one of the two people in the car was trapped.
Fort Worth Fire Department crews were able to get the man out. He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance in serious condition.
Police are still searching for the hit and run driver.
