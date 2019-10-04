Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Chances are it’s going to be a good weekend for someone in Tarrant County.
Texas Lottery officials announced that a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket was sold in Burleson.
There were two $25,000 winning tickets sold for last night’s Cash Five® drawing! Winning tickets were sold in #Burleson and #Pearland! 🎉💰#TexasLottery #Texas pic.twitter.com/GBmIW1udtc
— Texas Lottery (@TexasLottery) October 4, 2019
The winning ticket was sold at the RaceTrac convenience store on Northeast Alsbury Boulevard.
Cash Five players try to match 2, 3, 4, or 5 numbers from a field of 35. All prizes are paid in a lump-sum. Drawings are held Monday through Saturday at 10:12 p.m.
