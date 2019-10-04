FULL COVERAGEAmber Guyger Trial
Filed Under:Burleson, Cash Five, DFW News, Jackpot, jackpot winner, lottery jackpot, Lotto Texas, Prize Money, prizes, Texas Lottery, Texas Lottery Commission

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Chances are it’s going to be a good weekend for someone in Tarrant County.

Texas Lottery officials announced that a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket was sold in Burleson.

The winning ticket was sold at the RaceTrac convenience store on Northeast Alsbury Boulevard.

Cash Five players try to match 2, 3, 4, or 5 numbers from a field of 35. All prizes are paid in a lump-sum. Drawings are held Monday through Saturday at 10:12 p.m.

Comments