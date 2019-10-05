DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Nearly four months after a crane collapsed onto a Dallas apartment complex and killed one resident, crews will begin removing vehicles from the parking garage that was destroyed by the collapse.
It was on Sunday, June 9 that a crane fell onto the Elan City Lights apartment complex in downtown Dallas during a round of severe weather. Tenant Kiersten Smith, 29, was killed in her unit when the crane collapsed.
The complex became uninhabitable due to the damage and many residents were forced to leave their belongings behind and start anew. Some tenants were able to go back and grab some of their stuff under strict supervision.
Now, nearly four months later, officials with the Elan City Lights say vehicles that were inside the destroyed parking garage will start being removed on Monday, Oct. 7. The plan is to remove about 10 to 12 vehicles per day by crane.
The vehicles are then expected to be transported to a storage facility, where residents can begin the reclaiming process.
In late August, crews began removing the crane in large pieces and the process was expected to take about two months.
