CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot and killed by a Carrollton officer Saturday evening at a gas station, police say. No officers were injured during the incident.
Police say they responded to a RaceTrac in the 1700 block of W. Frankford Road after a person called them about a man with a gun who was slumped over inside a vehicle.
According to police, officers tried to make contact with the man but he didn’t respond. After he continued to be unresponsive, officers tried to get the man out of the vehicle.
Police say there was then some sort of struggle that led officers to shoot the man.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released but police say he was a 33-year-old white male.
There were no officers injured.
It is currently unknown if there was a gun recovered from the man.
Police say they have launched an internal investigation and will have the FBI help process the scene of the shooting.
