ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a blunt response when asked about the flag coach Jason Garrett received as the team tried to come back against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Garrett received a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct late in the third quarter as the Cowboys trailed 31-17. The flag came after he became visibly heated when he was forced to challenge a 27-yard catch by Amari Cooper down the sidelines. After being called incomplete at first, the call was reversed and the catch was good.

Garrett was given the 15-yard flag due to abusive language. It’s unknown what exactly was said.

Amari Cooper gets credit for 27-yard catch but Cowboys coach Jason Garrett flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct (📹: @PFTCommenter) pic.twitter.com/t1CPPOGdL6 — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 6, 2019

Jones didn’t mince words when he was asked about the flag that came from sideline judge Scott Edwards.

“I hope the little darling didn’t hear anything he hasn’t heard before,” Jones said.

Ron Torbert, whose crew called the game, was only able to say that Garrett used abusive language.

Penalties appeared to be a factor as the referees were criticized for many calls that were made on both sides. In the end, the Cowboys were flagged 11 times for 124 yards while the Packers received 9 flags for 78 yards.

Despite showing signs of a comeback, the Cowboys fell to the Packers 34-24. They are now 3-2 on the season and will now get ready for a game at the New York Jets next Sunday.