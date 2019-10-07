DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – There’s the food, the fun, the festivities and the friendly people.

One employee’s life-long love for the State Fair of Texas keeps visitors coming back to say ‘Hello’.

The fair holds more than 100 years of traditions, and Rose Landin is among the best of them.

“Every year we come back and see you,” says one family stopping by the hospitality center last week.

“Thank you very much thank you for coming!” Landin replies.

“[People ask] ‘How old are you?’ I said, ‘You’re not supposed to ask a woman that’,” Landin says.

Rose will proudly tell you, she is 101 years old.

She’s been coming to the State Fair of Texas her entire life, and for the last quarter of a century, for work.

“I feel wonderful because I feel like I’m doing something. Staying at home is not fun when you retire,” Landin says.

Monday through Friday, you’ll find her, in the hospitality center, helping guests find their way around the grounds.

Every year is a little different than the last, reflects Landin.

“This year we have a lot of young people [working], which is wonderful,” she says.

Before she became an employee at the fair, Rose was a volunteer. Before that, an award winner in Creative Arts, for her needlepoint Christmas stockings.

Working in guest services seems like the perfect job for someone with a bright, friendly personality.

“I get up in the morning and I’m happy,” she says.

She has no plans to quit, anytime soon.

“I live for one day. One day at a time. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it and I hope I enjoy it for 100 more years,” she says with a smile.