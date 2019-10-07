



– Amber Guyger has been transferred to Mountain View State Prison in Gatesville northwest of Temple, to begin her 10-year prison sentence for the September 2018 murder of Botham Jean.

The prison released her booking photo Monday afternoon.

A Dallas County jury convicted Guyger of murder on Tuesday, October 1 and sentenced her to 10 years in prison the next day, for shooting and killing Jean when she mistook his apartment at the South Side Flats for her own and thought he was an intruder.

Guyger faced up to 99 years in prison, and shortly after the sentence was announced, supporters of the Jean family started screaming outside the hallway near the courtroom “No justice, no peace!”

Civil rights groups and activists said the sentence was insufficient.

Soon after that, Botham Jean’s younger Brandt delivered a heart-felt victim impact statement, telling Guyger, “I forgive you. I know if you go to God and ask him, he will forgive you. I love you just like anyone else. I am not going to say I hope you die just like my brother did… I personally want the best for you. I don’t even want you to go to jail… because that’s exactly what Botham would want to. Again I love you, as a person.”

He then asked if it was OK for him to hug Guyger. So he did.

After six days of testimony during the murder trial, including Guyger taking the stand in her own defense, Judge Tammy Kemp gave jurors three options: to find Guyger guilty verdict of murder, guilty of manslaughter or not guilty.

After approximately five hours of deliberations over parts of two days, the jury came back with the verdict, guilty of murder.