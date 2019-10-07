DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) –The Dallas Sheriff’s Office Inmate Programs Section is hosting a special jail event tomorrow catered to women who have a passion for the arts.
“I would like for the citizens of Dallas County to know it is imperative to offer skills and creative expression to detainees. This allows our clients to see a future outside of their current circumstances,” said Sheriff Marian Brown.
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office has a total of 11 inmate re-entry programs and 11 educational programs ranging from GED courses to roofing classes. Our goal is to invite media outlets into the lives of DSO detainees that are seeking change through art.
Prison Fellowship, one of the re-entry programs designed to assist inmate transition from jail/prison to the public, is holding an event titled “Create New Beginnings – Restoration Art Workshop,” from 1-4 p.m. at the Suzanne Lee Kays Detention Facility within the Lew Sterrett Jail Complex.
The average stay in the DSO is 29 days, according to the jail.
