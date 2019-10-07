DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police released surveillance images Monday of a person of interest in a capital murder at Cafe Delicious on S. Lamar Street on Wednesday, September 25.
The man in the surveillance images is about 6 feet tall and 175 pounds, police say.
Employee Bryan Harp was shot and killed during a robbery.
Early the next morning, a Dallas SWAT officer shot and killed a capital murder suspect who was carrying an assault rifle while running away from authorities early.
Police say the incident started at around 12:30 a.m. when SWAT officers were called to an apartment complex in the 9300 block of Skillman Street to execute a warrant on suspects for a deadly shooting at a cafe in Dallas.
Police were able to arrest the other suspects who ran from the vehicle. Police say the incident involved at least four suspects.
Police are continuing to investigate both incidents.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the person of interest can call Detective F. Serra, #10031, at 214-671-4320 or by email at frank.serra@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.
