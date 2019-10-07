DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Four months after a deadly crane collapse in Dallas, residents who lived at the damaged apartment complex may soon be reunited with their cars.
Today another crane is expected to be put to work at the Elan City Lights apartments; this time, for recovery.
Vehicles inaccessible after the accident will need to be lifted out of the damaged garage in order for owners to get them back
Starting Monday, crews will work from the top floor of the garage and proceed down to ground level, photographing the vehicles and using a crane to lift them onto a flatbed truck.
The vehicles will then be transported to a storage facility where owners can claim them.
Officials say they hope to recover around 10 to 12 vehicles per day.
In a Facebook post, Elan City Lights management also says it is finalizing plans and a schedule to resume the recovery of residents’ belongings from the remaining parts of the building.
