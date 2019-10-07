



– The Collin County Grand Jury declined to indict Lindsey Glass for the misdemeanor charge of Selling Alcohol to Certain Persons, according to a news release from the attorneys representing her.

Glass was arrested in May 2018 for serving drinks to a man in September 2017 who later went to his estranged wife’s home and fatally shot her and seven others as they gathered to watch the Dallas Cowboys game on TV.

Authorities say 32-year-old Spencer Hight already showed signs of intoxication at the Plano bar before leaving for the home of Meredith Hight and opening fire.

It was around 8:30 p.m. when neighbors called police after hearing what they thought were gunshots at or near the house on West Spring Creek Parkway. Plano police said the first officer on the scene found the victim’s bodies in the backyard and Spencer Hight, still actively shooting, inside the home.

Spencer Hight was shot and killed by officers.

Glasses attorneys released the following statement on her case being no billed:

We want to commend the Collin County District Attorney’s Office for making the decision to present the case to the Collin County Grand Jury. After hearing from both sides, the Grand Jury no billed the case, indicating that no criminal charges would move forward. We believe that justice has been done.

While Lindsey is relieved by the Grand Jury’s decision, it has been our position from the outset that Spencer Hight’s decision to destroy the lives of eight people was wholly unrelated to the four drinks that Hight consumed at the Local Public House on September 10, 2017. The video evidence that is available indicates that Lindsey was not watching Spencer at all times and that some of the odd behavior that is cited did not take place within her view. Additionally, once Lindsey recognized that Spencer was intoxicated and acting strangely, she alerted her manager and the two confronted him outside the bar. She then took extraordinary steps to follow Hight and alert authorities. Lindsey Glass is a bartender who did what she was supposed to do–she saw something and she said something.

The fact that after nearly 19 months, the Plano Police Department arrested and jailed Lindsey based on these allegations was a last ditch effort to hold someone responsible. Attempting to prosecute those who call the authorities in times of trouble is not what we want from our police departments.

Lindsey was the first person to alert police to Mr. Hight’s presence at the home, and in doing so risked her life trying to do the right thing.