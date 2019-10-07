DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas District Judge Tammy Kemp is talking about her actions in the moments after the sentencing of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger.
Kemp, who hugged Guyger after she was sentenced 10 years in prison, says she watched the woman change during her murder trial and wants her to live a purposeful life.
On Monday the judge said that she hadn’t previously given a defendant a Bible, but Guyger said she didn’t have one at the end of her trial for the September 2018 killing of her upstairs neighbor, Botham Jean.
A jury convicted Guyger guilty of murder last week for shooting Jean in his home, which Guyger said she mistook for her own which was one floor below.
In her first interview since the trial ended, Kemp told The Associated Press that she believes she was fair during Guyger’s trial and “could not” refuse her a hug afterward.
