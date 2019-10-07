(CBSDFW.COM) – We lost British rock musician Ginger Baker yesterday. He was 80 years old.
As I was driving this afternoon, I heard Pat St. John pay tribute to him on his weekday show on SIRIUS XM 60’s On 6 (3pm East/12nn West). This was an extremely talented musician. Not only was he a fabulous drummer and blues/rock artist, but also made significant contribution to the world of jazz.
Cream was a blues/rock trio from the UK, with Baker (drums), Jack Bruce (bass), and Eric Clapton (lead guitar). Clapton and Bruce were part of John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers. After Cream disbanded, Clapton and Baker formed Blind Faith. Today’s song is the one Pat just played earlier today.
“I Feel Free” was composed by Jack Bruce, written by Pete Brown, and produced by Robert Stigwood. It was recorded in September 1966. The song was part of their first U.S. album release, “Fresh Cream”. Back then, this song would not have been heard on AM stations like WABC/New York, KHJ/Los Angeles, WLS/Chicago, KLIF/Dallas, and KILT/Houston, but rather on stations like Gordon McLendon’s KNUS-FM/Dallas (now 98.7 KLUV-FM).
Song runs around 2:49 and was released the ATCO record label (short for Atlantic Records).
Thank you Ginger for everything.
