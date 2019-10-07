Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are searching for two men who stole $3,550 worth of gas from the Shell Gas Station on Stemmons Freeway.
The felony gas theft happened on September 29, 2019.
The men walked into the station and asked for $5 in gas, but when they went to the pump, they pried open the front panel and disabled the manual shut off switch. A line of cars continued filling up until the clerk realized what was going on.
The suspects were in a white Chrysler 300 and a blue Ford Mustang with two white stripes on the trunk.
Anyone with information on this case, or these suspects, please contact Detective K.D. Janse #6679 at (214) 671-8066.
You must log in to post a comment.