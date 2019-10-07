  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police have taken a Frasier Middle School student into custody for making a social media threat directed at West Mesquite High School and Frazier Middle School. 

Mesquite ISD and police were made aware of the threat on Sunday, about an event that would happen Monday at West Mesquite High School and/or Frazier Middle School. 

The student has been charged with false alarm/report, Mesquite Police said.

“Mesquite PD takes any threat seriously and has plans to make sure every campus is safe from violence. We are very grateful for the staff and families who quickly notified district officials and law enforcement. We hope members of our community will continue to report these threats so they can be investigated,” the police department said in a news release Monday.

 

