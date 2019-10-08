Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man who broke into an Apple store in Dallas was shot dead by a security guard early Tuesday morning.
Around 2:30 a.m. Oct. 8, the suspect attempted to break in to the Apple store on the 3100 block of Knox Street near McKinney Avenue, when an armed security guard confronted and shot him.
At this time, police said they aren’t sure if the suspect was inside or outside of the store when he was shot.
The suspect — who has not yet been identified — was taken to Baylor Medical Center, but has died.
Homicide detectives are currently working the scene.
