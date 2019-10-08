MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A new performing arts academy for 6th to 12th grade students is now officially open in downtown McKinney.

Its founder says it’s a unique option in the north Dallas area.

“There’s nothing that kind of combines all of the art forms in one place, and that really teaches the industry and not just the artistry,” said Angi Burns, founder and executive director of Ovation Academy.

During the past year, Ovation Academy students have taken classes in a transitional space. Now they haven’t a permanent space to learn.

“Just getting used to everything and getting moved in and making it our home, it’s really nice,” described Taryn Ketyng, a freshman at Ovation.

The school is meant for young performers wanting to prepare for a career in the arts.

Academics are included in the curriculum as well.

“Dancing was always something that was just a dream, and then I come here and I get to study my academics and continue to be a good student and get good grades, while simultaneously I’m learning hip hop, jazz, ballet, tap,” said senior Brandon Carty.

He said the positive environment makes all the difference, and the training has prepared him to pursue his dreams.

It’s not too late to enroll at Ovation Academy this year. Students need to apply and audition by October 15th to start the semester.

The school also offers afterschool and summer programs for kids of all ages.