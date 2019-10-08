DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Representatives of multiple organizations from the Dallas Native American Community plan on attending Tuesday’s city council meeting, where members will consider a resolution recognizing the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
The resolution is being presented by District 6 Council Member, Omar Narvaez, who was elected to his first term in 2017.
“We stand on land once belonging to the First Nations People. This recognition legitimizes and honors our ancestors,” Narvaez said. “The City of Dallas now joins other leading municipalities.”
Many Dallas-based Native American organizations will be present during the meeting to show their support of the resolution. Texas ranks eighth in population size by state of Native Americans, with the largest concentration located in the Dallas area.
The resolution will contain a land acknowledgment for the Caddo and Wichita Nations, who have lived on the land now known as Dallas. The resolution will also firm the city’s willingness to participate in Indigenous Day celebrations and activities and will encourage Dallas-based businesses, organizations and public schools to also recognize the day.
If the resolution passes, city council will present the resolution to Dallas citizens in the Flag Room at City Hall.
You must log in to post a comment.