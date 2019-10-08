DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In a city where restaurants come and go faster than you can learn their names, foodies are mourning the planned departure of ‘The Grape’: The bistro has remained an institution in Dallas’ Lower Greenville neighborhood for some 47 years.​

“We decided to go actually last week and give it one last hurrah,” says Brandon Stoll. “It’s a cool neighborhood spot, kinda wish Dallas had more places like that. “​

The consistently applauded, award-winning restaurant will close after the dinner service on Wednesday, October 9th.​

“We lived down the street,” says Lauren Dillin, “we went often and it will be missed.”​

Fans were notified via email late last month, and Chef Owner Brian C. Luscher says every night since “has been like New Year’s Eve…we’ve been sold out since four hours after we made the initial announcement.” ​

Luscher and wife, Courtney, who serves as General Manager and sommelier, bought out the original owners more than a decade go. Now, they say serving up that next great meal, will have to take a back seat to more time as a family.​

“We’re finding the desire to find some balance in our lives,” explains Luscher, “kind of a crossroads…number one, [the] opportunity for us to spend more time with our daughter, who is now 14 years old.”​

And yet, in his quiet, classy way– he also encourages diners to appreciate the neighborhood gems, while they can.​

“Go to the places that you like and make sure that you are supporting them as best you can, because … if you don’t, there will be less independently owned and operated restaurants in our great and ever growing city.”​

So what’s next?​

“Sleep in, maybe run some errands…take the dog to dog park: just see what normal life looks like for a minute and we’ll see where life takes us from there.”​

