DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas man who confessed to killing and leaving 18-month-old Cedrick Jackson in a dumpster this summer now faces a capital murder charge.
Jackson was reported missing from the Twin Oaks Apartments in northeast Dallas around 6 a.m. July 10. Shortly after officials issued a statewide Amber Alert, the 18-month-old’s aunt’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Sedrick Johnson, confessed to his part in the toddler’s death.
According to the arrest affidavit, Johnson swaddled Jackson to restrict his movement after he made a mess with ketchup packets. But after he became unresponsive, Johnson dumped his body in a nearby dumpster.
One day later, police found his body at a Rowlett landfill.
According to Jackson’s aunt, she woke up during the night he went missing and found that both Johnson and Jackson were not in the apartment. Child Protective Services had recently given her temporary custody of the child for reasons that are still unknown.
Johnson was initially arrested and charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury. His prior criminal history includes abandoning and endangering a child with intent to return, prostitution, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
He is currently in custody at the Dallas County Jail in lieu of a $1.003 million bond.
You must log in to post a comment.