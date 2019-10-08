



– Dallas Police have arrested a suspect and identified two others in the Joshua Brown capital murder case.

Brown was shot and killed last Friday during a drug deal.

Jacquerious Mitchell, 20, will be charged with capital murder, police said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Mitchell was wounded and treated at Parkland Hospital is a suspect along with two other fugitive suspects, Thaddeous Charles Green, 22, and Michael Diaz Mitchell, 32, who left the state.

Police are pursuing them for capital murder charges as well.

The trio came from Alexandria, Louisiana to purchase drugs from Joshua Brown, Assistant Chief Avery Moore said.

“Thaddeous Green was the facilitator. He’s the one who contacted Joshua Brown,” Asst. Moore said.

Moore said when they got to the location, “Green gets out of the vehicle, has a conversation with Joshua Brown which escalates into physical altercations.”

Jacquerious Mitchell told police when he got out of the vehicle, Brown ordered him to get back in his vehicle and shot him in the chest, Asst. Chief Moore said.

Jacquerious Mitchell said while wounded in the vehicle, he heard two more gun shots.

“He said that Thaddeous Green shot Joshua Brown two times,” Asst. Chief Moore said.

Green also took Brown’s backpack and gun.

Michael Mitchell was the driver.

Police said he dropped Green off to an unknown location and took Jacquarious to the hospital. He is currently in police custody at Parkland Hospital.

Police also executed a search warrant at Brown’s apartment where they confiscated 12 pounds of marijuana, 143 grams of THC, cartridges and $4,000 in cash.

Brown, a neighbor of Botham Jean at the South Side Flats, was a witness for the prosecution in the Amber Guyger murder trial.

Almost a year before testifying in that trial, Brown was wounded in a shooting outside Dallas Cabaret South, a strip club off Interstate-35, that left another man dead.

Brown believed he was the target in the November 23, 2018 strip club shooting and felt there were “still people out there who wanted to do him harm,” according to attorney Lee Merritt, who represents Brown’s family.

His murder happened just 10 days after Brown testified in the Guyger case.

Nicholas Shaquan Diggs was killed in the 2018 shooting that left Brown wounded.

Diggs’ brother, Bruce, told CBS 11 Brown was the intended target that early morning and his brother “was actually trying to break up the fight” when he was shot and killed.

“Members of Joshua’s family have expressed to me, and his close friends, that there were ongoing threats related to the November 2018 shooting at the Dallas Cabaret,” Merritt said.

Kendall Morris, 26, was indicted in June for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, court records show.

He pleaded not guilty and is out on bond, his attorney, Henry Campbell, told CNN. Another suspect or person of interest in the shooting was never arrested.

Campbell said Morris had “nothing to do with what happened to Josh,” and that his client had “no reason to want to retaliate” because he is innocent of the November shooting.

Brown was expected to testify in the upcoming murder trial.