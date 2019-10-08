FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth firefighter was among 92 added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial during an annual service in Emmetsburg, Maryland this weekend.
William Thompson began his career with the Fort Worth Fire Department in 1988 and served until he became unable due to a respiratory illness he developed on the job. He continued to serve Fort Worth by working as a dispatcher and retired from the department 22 years later.
Thompson later died on April 28, 2014, due to the work-related illness.
A 7-foot stone monument features a sculpted Maltese cross and an engraved plaque that bears a message from former President Ronald Reagan. Plaques encircling the monument list the names of the men and women who have died in service to their communities since 1981.
Whenever a firefighter dies in the line of duty, officials post a notice of the death at the monument and lower flags at the site to half-staff.
Several active and former members of the FWFD accompanied Thompson’s family to celebrate the service he provided to Fort Worth, and to add his name to the list of heroes.
