  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Emmetsburg, firefighter, Fort Worth, Fort Worth Fire Department, FWFD, maryland, memorial, monument, National Fallen Firefighters Memorial, North Texas, William Thompson

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth firefighter was among 92 added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial during an annual service in Emmetsburg, Maryland this weekend.

William Thompson began his career with the Fort Worth Fire Department in 1988 and served until he became unable due to a respiratory illness he developed on the job. He continued to serve Fort Worth by working as a dispatcher and retired from the department 22 years later.

Courtesy: City of Fort Worth

Thompson later died on April 28, 2014, due to the work-related illness.

A 7-foot stone monument features a sculpted Maltese cross and an engraved plaque that bears a message from former President Ronald Reagan. Plaques encircling the monument list the names of the men and women who have died in service to their communities since 1981.

Whenever a firefighter dies in the line of duty, officials post a notice of the death at the monument and lower flags at the site to half-staff.

Several active and former members of the FWFD accompanied Thompson’s family to celebrate the service he provided to Fort Worth, and to add his name to the list of heroes.

Comments