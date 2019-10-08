Comments
WATAUGA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 37-year-old man who exposed himself to many children and women in various locations in and around the Watauga was arrested.
The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking & Child Exploitation Unit arrested Christopher Alan Black on Monday for Possession of Child Pornography and Indecency with a Child by Exposure.
“We will always look to protect children from predators. The Sheriff’s Office is committed to tracking down people who seek to exploit or hurt children and will be relentless in bringing them to justice for their actions,” said Chief of Staff David McClelland.
Police said Black had allegedly approached peoples’ homes and videotaped children through the window in various activities.
You must log in to post a comment.