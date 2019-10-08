RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM ) – A mother’s Facebook Live video of a walk in the park with her baby and two young children was cut short by thieves who threatened to kidnap one of her kids if she didn’t hand over her phone.

It happened as she was crossing a bridge in Cottonwood Park at 6 p.m. on Monday. The mother was video recording her walk and captured the crime on her phone.

The video shows one suspect leaning over a railing as the mother approaches the bridge. The second suspect is further away in the distance and her two children are walking ahead of her. As the mother passes the first suspect, he grabs for the phone. Then, the second suspect picks up one of the children and demands she give the phone to the other thief in exchange for the child, which she does. The suspects flee, leaving the mother and children unharmed.

Police described the criminals as in their late teens.

The teen who was leaning over the railing as the mother approached, has a hairstyle that’s thick on top and closely shaved on the sides.

If you have information about this crime or may be able to identify either of the two suspects, contact Richardson Police at 972.744.4800. You can remain anonymous.