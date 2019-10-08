AVOYELLES PARISH, Louisiana (CBSDFW.COM) – One of two people Dallas police were searching for in connection to the shooting death of a witness in the Amber Guyger trial – is in custody tonight in Louisiana.

The U.S. Marshal’s Violent Offender Task Force arrested Michael Mitchell, 32, in Avoyelles Parish.

He’s accused of involvement in Joshua Brown’s killing after a drug deal gone wrong Friday night. The fatal shooting happened just a week and a half after Brown took the stand in the high-profile murder trial.

Brown lived on the same floor as Guyger’s victim, Botham Shem Jean at the South Side Flats. He testified that on the night Jean was killed, he heard what sounded like “two people meeting by surprise” and then two gunshots.

Police first arrested Jacquerious Mitchell, 20, in connection to Brown’s death. He faces a capital murder charge, police said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities are still searching for Thaddeous Charles Green, 22, and there is a reward for information leading to his capture.

The trio came from Alexandria, Louisiana to purchase drugs from Brown, Assistant Chief Avery Moore said.

“Thaddeous Green was the facilitator. He’s the one who contacted Joshua Brown,” Asst. Moore said.

Moore said when they arrived at the location, “Green gets out of the vehicle, has a conversation with Joshua Brown which escalates into physical altercations.”

Jacquerious Mitchell told police when he got out of the vehicle, Brown ordered him to get back in his vehicle and shot him in the chest, Asst. Chief Moore said.

Jacquerious Mitchell said while wounded in the vehicle, he heard two more gunshots.

“He said that Thaddeous Green shot Joshua Brown two times,” Asst. Chief Moore said.

Green also stole Brown’s backpack and gun, police said.

Michael Mitchell was the driver, according to police. He dropped Green off at an unknown location and took Jacquarious to the hospital.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson released the following statement on the investigation:

“I am grateful that our detectives have taken the initial steps necessary to bring closure to this case. I want to thank everyone who demonstrated patience and responsibly reserved their judgment while the Dallas Police Department gathered the facts regarding the death of Joshua Brown. I urge anyone with additional information about this case to come forward.”