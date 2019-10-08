TRINITY COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas man is accused of robbing a bank the day before his wedding so he would have money for jewelry and expenses for the ceremony.
Police say it was Heath Bumpous who walked into a Citizens State Bank in Groveton and demanded money. Groveton is about 110 miles northeast of Houston.
After the robbery officials say Bumpous threw his clothes out of the window as he drove away from the bank.
On Facebook Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said, “He was getting married tomorrow so he didn’t have enough money for a wedding ring that he wanted to buy and he needed to pay for the wedding venue. So apparently that’s what the money was for… for us to pay for him to get married tomorrow.”
Authorities say it was the alleged robber’s fiancée who saw surveillance video of her future husband on social media and convinced him to turn himself in.
“When she saw our post on Facebook she knew it was him,” Sheriff Wallace said. “She contacted him and asked him if he had robbed the bank.”
Investigators say Bumpous gave “a full confession” to the crime and they were able to recover most of the stolen money.
Bumpous is charged with aggravated robbery. No word on if he’s still engaged.
You must log in to post a comment.