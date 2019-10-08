NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Going home yesterday, SIRIUS XM 10 “Pop 2K” played a #1 hit of the Portuguese/Canadian pop singer Nelly Furtado and I started thinking, “what is she doing today?”
From 2001-2007, she charted six times on Billboard with three #1 songs: “Promiscuous” and “Say It Right” in 2006, and “Give It To Me” in 2007. That’s a good charting record for sure!
In recent years, she appeared in a minor supporting role in the romantic comedy movie, “A Date With Miss Fortune” starring Jeannette Sousa and Ryan Scott. It has also been reported that one of her albums had a number of its songs recorded in Dallas in early 2016. All told, she has sold over forty million records. She lives in Toronto today and has been on the cover of several international fashion magazines.
“Say It Right” was written by Furtado, Tim “Timbaland” Mosley, and Dan “Danja” Hills, and produced by Mosely, Hills and Jim Beanz. It was released on October 31, 2006 from her third studio album “Loose”. Furtado also credits the group The Eurythmics song “Here Comes The Rain Again” as a source of inspiration to her. It was also a #1 hit in Europe and on the US Dance charts. The song runs 3:43 on the Geffin label.
You can hear this song on SIRIUS XM 10 Pop 2K.
Enjoy!
