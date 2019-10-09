FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office confirmed Wednesday, a then 14-year-old accused of killing a woman for a phone and video game, will be tried as an adult.
In May 2018, two boys, ages 13 and 14, were arrested on a capital murder charge in the fatal shooting of a woman in her Fort Worth apartment.
The victim, Yesenia Gutierrez was home with her 3-year-old son around noon on Friday, May 18, 2018, when the break-in happened at the Manitoba Apartments at 8225 Calmont Ave in Fort Worth.
The woman was later discovered in “a pool of blood” by her husband, Carlos Landa after he arrived at the scene..
Their three-year-old boy was not injured.
Members of the Gutierrez’ family said she fought to keep the burglars out of the room where her son was.
Fort Worth Police later located the suspects after reviewing surveillance video from the area, talking to other residents and “coordinating with members of the department’s robbery and gang units” according to the statement.
Officers subsequently detained an unnamed adult who ultimately led them to a possible weapon used in the attack and also to the two suspects.
According to the police report, the suspects appear to blame each other for the fatal shot.
