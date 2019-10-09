FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Frisco has named three finalists in its search for a new police chief and two of them have played large roles in the Dallas Police Department.

The three finalists are Stephen Max Geron, Major and Acting Deputy Chief with the Dallas Police Department; David Pughes, Executive Assistant Police Chief with the Dallas Police Department; and David Shilson, Deputy Chief with the Frisco Police Department.

The police chief finalists were chosen from an original pool of 71 candidates.

Geron has worked for the Dallas Police Department for 27 years. He’s a Major and currently serves as Acting Deputy Chief, overseeing the Criminal Investigations Bureau.

Geron holds a master’s degree from the Naval Postgraduate School and a bachelor’s degree from Midwestern State University. He’s a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Caruth Police Institute’s Executive Leadership Series.

Pughes has worked for the Dallas Police Department since 1990, when he graduated first in his class and was elected class president. As the Executive Assistant Chief, Pughes is the acting chief in the absence of the Dallas Police Chief. Prior to working at Dallas PD, Pughes was a deputy sheriff in Jefferson County, Colorado.

Pughes holds a master’s degree in human relations and business from Amberton University. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and criminal psychology from Metropolitan State University of Denver.

Shilson has worked for the Frisco Police Department since 2002. He currently serves as Deputy Chief. Prior to coming to Frisco, Shilson was a police officer for the College Station Police Department. He holds a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Texas-Arlington and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Texas A&M.

Shilson is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Law Enforcement Management of Texas and Senior Management Institute for Police.

Interim Police Chief Greg Ward has been serving since June following the retirement of Chief John Bruce, who served the city for 23 years. Chief Ward will return to his previous role as Assistant Chief once a permanent police chief is hired.

The city will hold a ‘meet and greet’ reception for the public on Monday, October 14 in the training room of the Frisco Police Department, 7200 Stonebrook Parkway, from 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Following Monday’s event, the police chief finalists will engage in formal interviews on Tuesday.

Consultant LeaderSelect, LLC is assisting the City of Frisco with the hiring process.

The City of Frisco expects to name a new police chief by the end of October.