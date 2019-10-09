MOUNT VERNON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A high school football team led by former Baylor coach Art Briles is faced with controversy over two of its players and another coach.
Superintendent Dr. Jason McCullough said the UIL District 7-AAA Executive Committee determined on Tuesday that two players were ruled ineligible because they apparently moved to the school district from Colorado for athletic purposes, which is against UIL rules.
According to McCullough, his board believes the parents of the students moved to the area for employment purposes.
“We are disappointed by and disagree with the sudden reversal of field by the District 7-AAA Executive Committee but respect its decision. Facts presented at a previous meeting on this topic on Sept 18 resulted in the exoneration of the two students and validation of their athletic eligibility,” McCullough said in a statement.
The committee also determined that the school used a coach that wasn’t employed by the district. The school received a reprimand for letting that coach on the field.
McCullough said there will be no games forfeited after the committee made its decisions. Mount Vernon ISD officials are expected to appeal.
Briles was hired as coach back in May, about three years after he was fired from Baylor following a sexual assault scandal surrounding the football team.
You must log in to post a comment.