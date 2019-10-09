Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people are dead and two children are injured after a head-on crash in Fort Worth Tuesday evening, police say.
Police say they responded to the crash at around 8 p.m. in the 14700 block of Blue Mound Road.
According to police, a driver was traveling in a single lane of traffic when they tried to pass another vehicle in front of them.
Police say that driver then crashed into an oncoming vehicle with two adults and two children inside.
The two adults and the driver who, police say, caused the crash were pronounced dead at the scene. The two children were taken to the hospital, where one is in critical condition and the other is stable.
The identities of the deceased victims have not yet been released.
You must log in to post a comment.