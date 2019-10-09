DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Alt-pop phenomenon Billie Eilish took time out of her tour to promote the SPCA of Texas.
The organization shared pics of the teenage megastar cuddling three sweet pups named Avocado, Louis and Gucci.
“Avocado, Louis, and Gucci are some pretty lucky puppers,” they posted, “Lots of fun was had by all!”
Eilish had the fur baby meet-and-greet before her packed show at the American Airlines Center.
A staunch animal lover, vegetarian and climate change advocate, the singer recently posted a call to action on her YouTube page featuring none other than actor Woody Harrelson.
Here are her remaining tour dates:
10/10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/12 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
11/16-17 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital
03/09 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
03/10 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
03/12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
03/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/16 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/19 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
03/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barlcays Center
03/23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
03/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
03/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Field House
03/27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
03/28 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
03/29 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
04/01 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
04/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
04/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
04/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
04/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
04/10 – Seattle WA @ Tacoma Dome
04/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
