  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:American Airlines, Boeing 737 Max, Flights, Fort Worth, travel

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — American Airlines is pushing back the expected return of its Boeing 737 Max jets into 2020 after they were grounded to update flight-control software.

The Fort Worth-based airline said Wednesday that it expects to slowly bring the plane back into its schedule starting Jan. 16.

That’s six weeks later than American planned just last month, and the sixth time the airline has pushed back the plane’s return.

American said it will drop about 140 flights per day until mid-January because of the grounding.

American has 24 Max jets in storage and expected to have 40 by the end of the year. American has about 950 jets, not counting smaller American Eagle planes.

The Max was grounded worldwide after two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people. Boeing is working on changes to flight-control software and computers.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments