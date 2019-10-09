DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke announced on Twitter Wednesday night, he plans to hold a rally in Grand Prairie next Thursday, October 17, at the same time President Donald Trump is holding one at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
O’Rourke tweeted, “Trump is holding a rally in Dallas—and it’s on us to declare his hatred, racism, and division does not belong in Texas. That’s why we’re organizing the Rally Against Fear. If you are ready to stand against Trump, and for our country, join us next Thursday”
— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 10, 2019
On September 30, the Trump campaign announced President Trump was coming to North Texas for a “Keep America Great” rally.
The statement said, “Under President Trump’s leadership, 774,400 jobs have been added in Texas, including 70,700 manufacturing jobs — a dramatic reversal from the 55,400 lost during the Obama administration,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President Inc. “President Trump looks forward to celebrating the good news of the Trump economy and the vast accomplishments of his administration with the great men and women of Texas.”
O’Rourke and Trump held competing rallies in El Paso in February. That was before O’Rourke announced he was running for president.
