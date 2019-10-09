NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Kids don’t have to grow up this holiday season, because the Toys “R” Us brand is getting a restart online.
Tru Kids Brands has partnered with Target Corp. to relaunch Toysrus.com. Customers can’t actually make purchases on the website, which launched Tuesday, but will have access to a wealth of videos, reviews and trend information.
When shoppers click on the “buy now” button they’ll be redirected to the Target.com website to complete their purchase. Toys can either be scheduled for home delivery or picked up in Target stores.
Toys “R” Us filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and closed all its U.S. stores the following year. Tru Kids won the rights to the Toys “R” Us brand in bankruptcy court in October 2018. The company has also teamed up with Kroger to set up “Geoffrey’s Toy Box” sections in 600 of its grocery stores during the holidays.
Tru Kids isn’t just working to bring Geoffrey back online, the company plans to open two brick-and-mortar Toys “R” Us stores this year — in Texas and New Jersey. Company officials say they will have nearly a dozen location across the country by the end of 2020.
