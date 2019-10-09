Comments
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is urging businesses to remain vigilant when accepting cash after two phony $100 bills were found in their parking lot.
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is urging businesses to remain vigilant when accepting cash after two phony $100 bills were found in their parking lot.
The bills had the same serial numbers and what the department said appear to be pink Chinese letters on the back of the bills.
Anyone who has any information about people responsible for circulating counterfeit bills should contact the department.
Back in August, some shops in Dallas established strict new standards for accepting currency after getting burned by counterfeit money.
Scanning devices and cashiers check bills with a yellow marker that turn black if applied to fake money are two tools used.
You must log in to post a comment.